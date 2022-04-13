MCA Stadium Pune pitch report today match: MI vs PBKS today match pitch report 2022

MCA Stadium Pune pitch report today match: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will go head to head in IPL 2022 league game.

Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in their next league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Punjab Kings have won two of their four games in the tournament, whereas Mumbai Indians are still looking for their first win after four games.

Punjab Kings have a destructive batting lineup in their ranks, but the bowling of the side needs to bowl better at the death. Mumbai Indians have some brilliant batters as well, but they are not in great touch. The bowling of Mumbai Indians is also a concern.

MCA Stadium Pune pitch report

The MCA Stadium in Pune has been brilliant for batting this season. On the very same ground, Pat Cummins smashed the record of the joint-fastest half-century in the IPL’s history. He scored 56 runs in just 15 balls against Mumbai to register a brilliant win for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

A total of four league games have been played at the venue this season, where the average 1st innings score has been 174 runs. Out of four, the defending teams have won two games, whereas the chasing teams have also won twice.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians last played on this ground, and the spinners dominated in that game. Wanindu Hasaranga was turning the ball on his will. The boundaries of this ground are quite small which allows the batters to clear the fence easily.

A black soil surface will be used for this game, which offers assistance to the batters, and the spinners get some grip from the pitch. Rajasthan Royals smashed 210 runs at the MCA Stadium in their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-22-3) has bowled the best spell at the MCA Stadium this season.

The advantage of this ground is that the dew factor is negligible in comparison to the venues in Mumbai. So, batting first after losing the toss is not a setback at this ground.