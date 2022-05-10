MCA Stadium Pune Shubman Gill record: Total runs of Shubman Gill IPL 2022

MCA Stadium Pune Shubman Gill record: The opening batter from Gujarat Titans has only played a couple of Pune T20s.

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans locking horns in the 57th Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will seal the first playoffs berth of this season tonight.

A clash of the table-toppers, both Lucknow and Gujarat have 16 points under their belt on the back of winning eight and losing three out of their 11 league matches so far. With this match having it in it to power one of these two teams to 18 points, the same would be enough for confirmed a place in the Top Four.

While Super Giants will take the field as a more confident unit by virtue of winning their last four matches, Titans will have to return to winning ways after two consecutive losses.

Total runs of Shubman Gill IPL 2022

Due for an impact-generating performance, GT opening batter Shubman Gill will be expected to stand tall on his potential in order for his team to bounce back.

Second-highest run-scorer for Gujarat in their inaugural IPL season thus far, Gill has scored 321 runs at an average and strike rate of 29.18 and 138.96 respectively.

Gill, who had kick-started his fifth IPL season with a couple of half-centuries, did score 52 (36) in the last match against Mumbai Indians but will now have to continue playing in a similar manner at this crucial stage of the tournament.

Hard one to take but we learn and move on @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/VwKNP5jRlB — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 7, 2022

MCA Stadium Pune Shubman Gill record

Having played just a couple of T20s in Pune, the 22-year old player has returned with contrasting returns. While he had scored 84 (46) against Delhi Capitals in their season opener at this venue, he followed it with 0 (1) against defending champions Chennai Super Kings here.

Gill, who has played 13 matches across formats for India, has never played an international match at the MCA Stadium.