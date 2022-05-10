Lucknow vs Gujarat IPL 2022 scorecard: Are LSG and GT qualified for playoffs 2022?

Lucknow vs Gujarat IPL 2022 scorecard: The two new franchises have been the best teams of the tournament so far.

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in the 57th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Both these new franchises have played well in the tournament so far. KL Rahul has been the best batter of the Lucknow side, whereas Avesh Khan is their best bowler with 14 wickets. Gujarat Titans have lost their last two matches, and they rely heavily on their lower order.

Lucknow vs Gujarat IPL 2022 scorecard

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans faced each other earlier in IPL 2022, which was the first game of IPL 2022 for both teams. Lucknow Super Giants had the worst possible start in that game when KL Rahul went out on a golden duck. Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey and Evin Lewis also flopped.

Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda both scored half-centuries in the lower order, and Lucknow managed to score 158 runs. Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets in the match, whereas Varun Aaron got a couple of them.

Lucknow Super Giants’ bowlers bowled well throughout the innings, but the lower order of the Gujarat Titans took the team through. Hardik Pandya and David Miller played some decent knocks, but the knock of Rahul Tewatia was the game-changer. Tewatia scored 40 runs in just 24 balls to seal the game for the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.

Pandya-derby – Bhai-valry Returns! If there’s one thing we 💟 about the Pandya Brothers, it’s that they don’t stop dreaming! Check out their fascinating journey as brothers turn rivals tonite – tune in 19:30 📺 🏏 🍿#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #AbApniBaariHai #BhaukaalMachaDenge pic.twitter.com/hCCdTFMcfc — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 10, 2022

Are LSG and GT qualified for playoffs 2022?

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have both won eight games each in the tournament so far, and they are at 16 points. It is seen that generally, 16 points are enough to qualify for the playoffs. Both of them have not officially qualified for the playoffs, but it is almost likely that they will qualify.

The winner of this game will officially qualify for the playoffs, and not only the top-4, but the winner may also seal the top-2 spot in the points table. So, this game is really vital for both of them.