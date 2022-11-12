MCG T20 records England: Melbourne Cricket Ground England T20 matches all result list

While quite a few pre-match factors are inclined towards England ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground tomorrow, one stark facet against them is that they have never won a T20I at this venue. Surprisingly, the same doesn’t make Pakistan as favourites because even they haven’t won a T20I here.

It was less than a week after their remarkable 3-1 victory in Ashes 2010-11 that England had first participated in a Melbourne T20I. Since then, England have played a T20I at the historic MCG after each Ashes trip (barring the most recent series earlier this year) only to continually end up on the losing side.

MCG T20 records England

Irrespective of whether they win or lose the toss or bat or bowl first, England are yet to crack the code with respect to winning a Melbourne T20I. Frankly speaking, they won’t get a better opportunity than putting an end to this losing streak in an occasion as prestigious as a T20 World Cup final.

Highest T20I run-scorers at this stadium among English cricketers part of the current squad are Jos Buttler (68), Dawid Malan (45), Alex Hales (26), Moeen Ali (24) and Harry Brook (18).

Highest wicket-takers among current members of English squad at the MCG are Liam Livingstone (3), Mark Wood (3), Sam Curran (2), Chris Jordan (2), Ben Stokes (1), David Willey (1) and Chris Woakes (1).

As far as the fielding dismissals for current English players are concerned, Buttler (6), Curran (2), Hales (1) and Woakes (1) have contributed on the field at this venue.

Melbourne Cricket Ground England T20 matches all result list