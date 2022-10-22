MCG T20 records Pakistan: Pakistan record in Melbourne Cricket Ground all match result list

footer logo
Pakistan have not won a T20I in Australia as yet.

MCG T20 records Pakistan: The last time Pakistan faced India at Melbourne Cricket Ground was during 1985 World Championship of Cricket final.

The sixteenth match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, will witness arch-rivals India and Pakistan locking horns against each other in the second ‘Super 12 Group 2’ match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today from 07:00 pm onwards (local time).

Set to face the third time this year in the format, the two sides might have ironed out the issues pertaining their ideal playing XI for the World Cup in general, and tonight’s clash in particular.

While the seam bowling department of India has been bolstered by the return back of an apparent fit looking Mohammed Shami, one of Harshal Patel or Arshdeep Singh will have to make way for him if at all the management wish to play the former from the first match itself.

As for Pakistan, with the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan certain to be affixed at the top, it will be interesting to see if they do persist with Shan Masood next in the batting order, after coming up with average returns since his debut in the format.

MCG T20 records Pakistan

Pakistan are yet to win a T20 international fixture in Australia, having lost all the three matches they’ve played at this continent.

They played their first T20I Down Under at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) itself back in the year 2010, when they had lost the encounter by a slender margin of 2 runs.

Pakistan record in Melbourne Cricket Ground all match result list

T20I

OppositionResultYear
Australialost by 2 runs2010

ODI (Played 23, lost 14)

Team 1Team 2WinnerMarginYear
PakistanWest IndiesWest Indies18 runs 1981
AustraliaPakistanPakistan4 wickets 1981
AustraliaPakistanPakistan25 runs 1982
PakistanWest IndiesPakistan97 runs 1984
AustraliaPakistanAustralia43 runs 1984
IndiaPakistanIndia6 wickets 1985
AustraliaPakistanPakistan62 runs 1985
EnglandPakistanPakistan67 runs 1985
PakistanWest IndiesPakistan7 wickets 1985
IndiaPakistanIndia8 wickets 1985
AustraliaPakistanAustralia6 runs 1989
AustraliaPakistanAustralia7 wickets 1990
AustraliaPakistanAustralia7 wickets 1990
PakistanWest IndiesWest Indies10 wickets 1992
EnglandPakistanPakistan22 runs 1992
AustraliaPakistanAustralia32 runs 1993
AustraliaPakistanAustralia3 wickets 1997
PakistanWest IndiesPakistan62 runs 1997
AustraliaPakistanAustralia6 wickets 2000
AustraliaPakistanAustralia15 runs2000
AustraliaPakistanAustralia6 wickets 2000
AustraliaPakistanAustralia18 runs 2005
AustraliaPakistanPakistan6 wickets 2017

Tests (Played 10, lost 6, drawn 2, won 2)

Team 1Team 2WinnerMarginMatch Date
AustraliaPakistandrawnDec 4-8, 1964
AustraliaPakistanAustralia92 runsDec 29, 1972 – Jan 3, 1973
AustraliaPakistanAustralia348 runsJan 1-6, 1977
AustraliaPakistanPakistan71 runsMar 10-15, 1979
AustraliaPakistanPakistaninns & 82 runsDec 11-15, 1981
AustraliaPakistandrawnDec 26-30, 1983
AustraliaPakistanAustralia92 runsJan 12-16, 1990
AustraliaPakistanAustralia9 wicketsDec 26-29, 2004
AustraliaPakistanAustralia170 runsDec 26-30, 2009
AustraliaPakistanAustraliainns & 18 runsDec 26-30, 2016

 

