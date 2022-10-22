MCG T20 records Pakistan: Pakistan record in Melbourne Cricket Ground all match result list
Gurpreet Singh
Sat Oct 22 2022
MCG T20 records Pakistan: The last time Pakistan faced India at Melbourne Cricket Ground was during 1985 World Championship of Cricket final.
The sixteenth match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, will witness arch-rivals India and Pakistan locking horns against each other in the second ‘Super 12 Group 2’ match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today from 07:00 pm onwards (local time).
Set to face the third time this year in the format, the two sides might have ironed out the issues pertaining their ideal playing XI for the World Cup in general, and tonight’s clash in particular.
While the seam bowling department of India has been bolstered by the return back of an apparent fit looking Mohammed Shami, one of Harshal Patel or Arshdeep Singh will have to make way for him if at all the management wish to play the former from the first match itself.
As for Pakistan, with the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan certain to be affixed at the top, it will be interesting to see if they do persist with Shan Masood next in the batting order, after coming up with average returns since his debut in the format.
MCG T20 records Pakistan
Pakistan are yet to win a T20 international fixture in Australia, having lost all the three matches they’ve played at this continent.
They played their first T20I Down Under at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) itself back in the year 2010, when they had lost the encounter by a slender margin of 2 runs.
Pakistan record in Melbourne Cricket Ground all match result list
T20I
|Opposition
|Result
|Year
|Australia
|lost by 2 runs
|2010
ODI (Played 23, lost 14)
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Year
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|West Indies
|18 runs
|1981
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|4 wickets
|1981
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|25 runs
|1982
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|97 runs
|1984
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|43 runs
|1984
|India
|Pakistan
|India
|6 wickets
|1985
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|62 runs
|1985
|England
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|67 runs
|1985
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|7 wickets
|1985
|India
|Pakistan
|India
|8 wickets
|1985
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|6 runs
|1989
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|7 wickets
|1990
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|7 wickets
|1990
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|West Indies
|10 wickets
|1992
|England
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|22 runs
|1992
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|32 runs
|1993
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|3 wickets
|1997
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|62 runs
|1997
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|6 wickets
|2000
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|15 runs
|2000
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|6 wickets
|2000
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|18 runs
|2005
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|6 wickets
|2017
Tests (Played 10, lost 6, drawn 2, won 2)
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Match Date
|Australia
|Pakistan
|drawn
|Dec 4-8, 1964
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|92 runs
|Dec 29, 1972 – Jan 3, 1973
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|348 runs
|Jan 1-6, 1977
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|71 runs
|Mar 10-15, 1979
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Pakistan
|inns & 82 runs
|Dec 11-15, 1981
|Australia
|Pakistan
|drawn
|Dec 26-30, 1983
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|92 runs
|Jan 12-16, 1990
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|9 wickets
|Dec 26-29, 2004
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|170 runs
|Dec 26-30, 2009
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Australia
|inns & 18 runs
|Dec 26-30, 2016