MCG T20 records Pakistan: Pakistan record in Melbourne Cricket Ground all match result list

Pakistan have not won a T20I in Australia as yet.

MCG T20 records Pakistan: The last time Pakistan faced India at Melbourne Cricket Ground was during 1985 World Championship of Cricket final.

The sixteenth match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, will witness arch-rivals India and Pakistan locking horns against each other in the second ‘Super 12 Group 2’ match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) today from 07:00 pm onwards (local time).

Set to face the third time this year in the format, the two sides might have ironed out the issues pertaining their ideal playing XI for the World Cup in general, and tonight’s clash in particular.

While the seam bowling department of India has been bolstered by the return back of an apparent fit looking Mohammed Shami, one of Harshal Patel or Arshdeep Singh will have to make way for him if at all the management wish to play the former from the first match itself.

As for Pakistan, with the opening pair of Babar and Rizwan certain to be affixed at the top, it will be interesting to see if they do persist with Shan Masood next in the batting order, after coming up with average returns since his debut in the format.

Pakistan are yet to win a T20 international fixture in Australia, having lost all the three matches they’ve played at this continent.

They played their first T20I Down Under at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) itself back in the year 2010, when they had lost the encounter by a slender margin of 2 runs.

T20I

Opposition Result Year Australia lost by 2 runs 2010

ODI (Played 23, lost 14)

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Year Pakistan West Indies West Indies 18 runs 1981 Australia Pakistan Pakistan 4 wickets 1981 Australia Pakistan Pakistan 25 runs 1982 Pakistan West Indies Pakistan 97 runs 1984 Australia Pakistan Australia 43 runs 1984 India Pakistan India 6 wickets 1985 Australia Pakistan Pakistan 62 runs 1985 England Pakistan Pakistan 67 runs 1985 Pakistan West Indies Pakistan 7 wickets 1985 India Pakistan India 8 wickets 1985 Australia Pakistan Australia 6 runs 1989 Australia Pakistan Australia 7 wickets 1990 Australia Pakistan Australia 7 wickets 1990 Pakistan West Indies West Indies 10 wickets 1992 England Pakistan Pakistan 22 runs 1992 Australia Pakistan Australia 32 runs 1993 Australia Pakistan Australia 3 wickets 1997 Pakistan West Indies Pakistan 62 runs 1997 Australia Pakistan Australia 6 wickets 2000 Australia Pakistan Australia 15 runs 2000 Australia Pakistan Australia 6 wickets 2000 Australia Pakistan Australia 18 runs 2005 Australia Pakistan Pakistan 6 wickets 2017

Tests (Played 10, lost 6, drawn 2, won 2)