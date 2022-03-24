McLean Park Napier weather today: What is the weather forecast for NZ vs NED 1st T20I in Napier?

McLean Park Napier weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for 1st NZ vs NED T20I.

Netherlands, who have played an ODI and T20I each against New Zealand in the past, will be facing them for the first time in an away match today. In what will be Netherlands’ first-ever T20I in New Zealand, the one-off match will be their third international match across formats in New Zealand.

Napier, which had last hosted Bangladesh in a T20I a year ago, will be hosting Netherlands for the first time. As far as the hosts are concerned, the Black Caps have both won and lost two out of their four T20Is at this venue till date.

With a lot of their players away to take part in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League, a weakened Kiwi squad should still be able to provide tough competition to Netherlands at the McLean Park. Readers must note that the two teams will be locking horns in a T20I after as many as seven years.

McLean Park Napier weather today

A tour which means a lot for the visiting players, the first T20I might end up facing the brunt of inclement weather conditions in Napier. In addition to raining in the city right now, there’s also an “Orange Heavy Rain Warning” for today.

Having said that, a massive sigh of relief for players and fans is that the rain is predicted to slow down by the evening. Currently around 50%, the rain probability is expected to jump to 75% in the next two hours or so according to AccuWeather.

Scheduled to begin at 07:10 PM (local time), the match will kick-start with a anticipated rain probability of 16%. It is worth mentioning that the same is expected to reduce to single-digit figure late into the night. Therefore, expect players to take part in a full match albeit a rain-curtailed one assuming that the weather prediction holds true.

Hourly Napier weather

07:00 PM – 17 degree (Cool).

08:00 PM – 17 degree (Cool).

09:00 PM – 17 degree (Cool).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Cool).

11:00 PM – 17 degree (Cool).