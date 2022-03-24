New Zealand vs Netherlands 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands: When and where to watch NZ vs NED Napier T20I?

New Zealand vs Netherlands 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st NZ vs NED T20I.

The last leg of New Zealand’s international summer 2021-22 will commence from tomorrow as they will be hosting Netherlands for the first time at home.

While Netherlands have played a couple of ODIs (against neutral opponents) in New Zealand, they will be playing their first-ever T20I here on Friday. The visitors will be following a one-off T20I with a three-match ODI series between March 29 – April 4.

Having played a T20I against each other during the ICC World Twenty20 in Chattogram eight years ago, this will only be the second T20I between New Zealand and Netherlands.

While batter Martin Guptill is the only player from the current squad of the home team to have played that match, Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar, batter Stephan Myburgh and pacer Logan van Beek were part of their Playing XI against the Black Caps back in the day.

New Zealand vs Netherlands 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Netherlands

International cricket in New Zealand will once again not be available for television viewing in India to take forward a recent trend. As a result, Indian fans will continue to do with a streaming platform to follow Netherlands’ tour of New Zealand 2022. The idea isn’t really a bad one considering how streaming platforms are striving towards dominating the broadcasting space in the near future.

Global streaming giant Amazon Prime Video have acquired exclusive streaming rights of New Zealand Cricket for the Indian audience. It is worth mentioning that it will be for the fourth occasion that Prime Video will be streaming live international cricket for Indians fans.

our excitement is on the in’crease as the Black Caps take on Team Oranje!🤩 catch the action live on March 25 at 11:40 am#CricketOnPrime #NZvNED pic.twitter.com/PAfLDvz5s7 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 22, 2022

As far as the local fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested Spark Sport and TVNZ. We will update the same information for fans in Netherlands upon receiving an official confirmation.

Date – 25/03/2022 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:10 AM (Netherlands), 11:40 AM (India) and 07:10 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Spark Sport and TVNZ (New Zealand) and TBC (Netherlands).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India).