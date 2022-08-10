Meg Lanning partner: Is Meg Lanning married? Meg Lanning husband name

Meg Lanning partner name: The Australian captain has kept her love life under the wraps in all these years.

Australia Women’s cricket team captain Meg Lanning has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket days after leading her team to a Gold Medal victory in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a written statement, Lanning laid emphasis on wanting to spend time focusing on herself after a “busy couple of years”. Lanning, who leads Australia across formats, has been arguably the best captain in Women’s cricket powering her team to victories in three T20I World Cups, one ODI World Cup and one Commonwealth Games.

“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision to take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself. I’m grateful for the support of CA [Cricket Australia] and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time,” read Lanning’s statement.

As far as Women’s T20Is are concerned, Lanning is among the players who have played the most number of matches in this format. Second-highest run-scorer in the format, it goes without saying that Lanning has had a significant amount of workload at the highest level of late.

“We’re proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time,” Shawn Flegler, Cricket Australia’s head of performance, women’s cricket, said in a statement.

Although because of contrasting reasons, Lanning, 30, has become the second high-profile cricketer today after New Zealand Men’s fast bowler Trent Boult to take a break amid a peaking career. One of the reasons for Boult to forgo his central contract with NZC (New Zealand Cricket) was to spend time with his family.

On the other hand, not a lot is known about Lanning’s personal life. With no news ever erupting with respect to her marriage, it is safe to assume that Lanning is unmarried. Additionally, there’s no information or social media post about her dating life either.