Megan Schutt partner name: Who is Megan Schutt’s wife?

Australian pacer Megan Schutt is one of the best pacers in Women’s cricket. Famously known as ‘Shooter’, Schutt is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in Women’s Premier League 2023. One of the high-profile overseas cricketers participating in the inaugural season of the tournament, there is quite a lot of excitement among fans regarding her personal life.

Schutt was born on January 15, 1993, in Adelaide, South Australia. Brian Schutt is Megan’s father, whereas Sue Schutt is her mother. Megan also has a couple of siblings. Natalie Schutt is her elder sister, whereas Warren is her younger brother. She started her cricketing career when she was 11-year old.

“I’m 99 percent my dad; I have my mum’s eyes, but that’s about it and I thank [my dad] for all my sporting-ness,” Megan Schutt once said. However, she also confirmed that her father did not play any kind of sports.

Megan Schutt partner name

Schutt is a lesbian and she has been a long advocate of LGBTQ+ rights in Australia. She had announced her marriage to Jess Holyoake the day same-sex marriage got legalized in Australia in 2019. Both of them met each other at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. In an interview, Schutt revealed her first encounter with Holyoake.

“I saw a cute girl behind the desk and I was like ‘I am going to woo her’. So, I started flirting with her and I kind of got a little back and I was like ‘Hang on here’ and the rest is history,” Schutt had once said.

Happy 2nd anniversary 💕 how you’re not sick of me yet, I will never know 💁🏼‍♀️ #stillstuckwithme pic.twitter.com/Ornm9tK2XX — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) March 29, 2021

Before marrying each other in 2019, both of them were in a long-term relationship. Holyoake used to be a co-relation manager at a cricket club in Australia.

Megan Schutt daughter name

Schutt and Holyoake welcomed their baby in the year 2021. On August 17, Schutt posted a hearty message on Instagram where she informed that she had become a mother.

Rylee Louise Schutt is the name of Schutt’s and Holyoake’s daughter. Schutt also informed that it was a very complex procedure and Rylee was born via emergency C-section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt3)

Megan Schutt slammed Marcus Stoinis and James Pattinson over homophobic slurs

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and former Australian pacer James Pattinson were once heard making homophobic slurs on the field. Schutt had expressed her disappointment with the comments and said that incidents like these explain why there is a need to educate society.

“I wasn’t angry as much as I was disappointed, which is such a dad thing to say. It’s disappointing that we still use that language, and I don’t believe that those boys actually are homophobic, I truly don’t,” Schutt had told The Sydney Morning Herald back in the day.