Jon Jones Drops Hint on UFC Return, Suggests Dana White Will Soon Reveal ‘Fight Details’

UFC in 2024 is going to bring back some of the fan favorites back into the octagon. And while we have confirmation on the return of McGregor, there is no news of Jon Jones and his date of return to the UFC. Or do we?

‘Bones’ has been extremely active on Twitter over the past few days. Recently, he shared an image on the platform with a caption that read, “Jon Jones is the only undefeated fighter in the UFC to become a champion in two weight divisions.”

A fan replied to the tweet saying, “Serious question, when you back?”. Jones was quick to reply. And while he did reveal that he knew of his return or at least the timeline he had in mind, he was in no hurry to out the saucy details.

“I have a date, I’ll let boss man Dana announce that.”



Jones’ reply suggests that the two parties have agreed on a date for his return. However, he does not want to spoil Dana White and the UFC’s plan to announce his return.

Jones last fought in March 2023 defeating Ciryl Gane to win the vacant UFC heavyweight belt. He has since been slated to take on Stipe Miocic but he has some ideas of his own.

Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira a bigger fight than Tom Aspinall?

‘Bones’ was supposed to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November 2023. However, a serious injury forced him out of the fight. Ever since that fight was canceled, Dana White has remained adamant that the fight will be booked again once Jones is back to full fitness.

While Jones has been in agreement on this matter, his recent tweet suggests his head is elsewhere.



The 36-year-old had put out tweets weighing his fight options against both Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall. Aspinall has been trying to get Bones’ attention, even trying to get a mock face-off with the champion, only to be refused by him. But with Aspinall being touted as the future of the heavyweight division, that is the fight an overwhelming majority of UFC fans want to see.

However, a case could be made for Alex Pereira since his rise to the top of the pyramid has been nothing short of phenomenal. Poatoan is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of athlete like Jon Jones himself and stylistically could turn out to be a nightmare for the undisputed champion. And even though Pereira is not a natural heavyweight, his punches pack enough power to light up the eastern seaboard.

With so many options on the table, it will be interesting to see who Jones returns to action against.