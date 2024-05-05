“He Was Lost at Sea”: Losing His Confidence Led Mac Jones Straight Out of New England, Says Former NFL Scout

There is a new QB in New England only three years after they drafted Mac Jones 15th overall. Replacing Brady was a tough ask for any shot-caller and the Patriots didn’t expect that to happen, but seeing Jones perform made them realize how big of a blunder they made, drafting someone whose shoulders weren’t big or broad enough to be a QB1 at Foxborough.

Advertisement

The hit rate of 1st round QBs is only 46% and that of the 2021 Draft class is less than that. The class in which Jones, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Trevor Lawrence were drafted has been a disaster. In the recent episode of 3& Out, John Middlekauff gives his takes on why most QBs in this draft class failed. Middelkauf while dissecting why Mac failed at Patriots, pointed out the loss of belief and confidence in himself.

While he accepts the conditions around him weren’t great, with a lack of a proper Offensive Coordinator, Middlekauf points to the loss of nerve and poise. Being physically inept like Pickett, Alex Smith, Tua, etc, he needed weapons and more help around him, something that didn’t happen to him. When a player like Jones who is physically limited, has no instincts and ability to fit well in the position, there is nothing anyone can do in that situation. He said,

” I think this has a little bit of Zach Wilson. His maturity popped up. Now this year was an embarrassment and I think like any young person, when you lose your confidence, I don’t care what you do for a living, it’s hard to function. He was lost at sea. I think he has limited physical characteristics. To maximize that ability, you need more help around you. But confidence is a big big thing. But that’s not quite the way it went for Mac Jones.”

Tua would have Mac Jones if it wasn’t for McDaniel’s play-calling and the Dolphins’ ability to assemble the best offense around him.

Difference Between Patriots-Mac Jones & Tua-Dolphins

The tale of two Alabama QBs who won National Championships and went out of the same place in the same round to play in the same division in the NFL but one is succeeding and will be given the new improved contract by the franchise that drafted while the other was traded for a 6th round pick to play as a backup to Trevor Lawrence. Yes, we are talking about Mac Jones and Tua Tagavailoa.

So why did two QBs of similar build and both lacking physical characteristics, have different outcomes? It is because the Dolphins hired one of the best offensive play callers in Mike McDaniels and then increased the odds of Tua succeeding by providing him with necessary weapons. Middlekauf believes Tua was destined for the same fate if McDaniels hadn’t glossed over his limitations, and done everything in his power to bolster him. He said,

“Look at McDaniel with Tua. I am not the biggest guy. They do everything humanly possible to prop him up. They do everything humanly possible to build around him with weapons and obviously have a great play-caller.”

The future of Jones and Wilson seems destined to be backup QBs in the league, and there is no shame in that. Not everyone is cut out for the top role in one of the most important and highest-paid positions. They could still have good careers as backups and still get to live the dream of playing in the NFL. Once they retire after a decade or so, they could have gained enough experience to be coaches or analysts like Dan Orlovosky or Ryan Fitzpatrick.

While Mac and Zach might have to content themselves with the QB2 role, there is still hope for Fields and Trey Lance. They could still get their shot if Russell Wilson delivers a couple of bad performances or if the Cowboys decide to move on from Dak Prescott if they don’t wish to pay $55 million.