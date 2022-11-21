Melbourne Cricket Ground ODI average score: Highest successful run chase in Melbourne ODIs

MCG to host the dead rubber on Tuesday, with Australia having taken an unassailable lead.

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, Australia will hope for a final winning burst as well, when they take on England during the third and last ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday.

Despite being a dead rubber, eyes will yet again be on Steve Smith, who seems to have found his groove back with two consecutive half-centuries in the series so far.

As for England, it will be about ending the Australia tour on a winning note and with their heads held high, having lifted the T20I series earlier, followed by the T20 World Cup title.

ALSO READ: Melbourne ODI records

With openers Jason Roy and Phil Salt having unimpressed so far, it remains to be seen if their skipper Jos Buttler does replace one of them at the top tomorrow, after having rested during the second ODI at Sydney.

Australia captain Pat Cummins is also likely to feature in the playing XI tomorrow, after being rested in the second ODI. He might as well replace Mitchell Starc in the line-up, who has stayed back in Sydney.

Melbourne Cricket Ground ODI average score

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground has hosted a total of 145 ODIs from 1971-2019. It will host a One-Dayer after a four-year gap, with the last match taking place in January 2019 between Australia and India.

The average score at this venue in the format is 224 runs, considering the long straight and square boundaries.

The highest and lowest team totals at this venue in ODIs stand at 344 and 94 runs respectively.

Highest successful run chase in Melbourne ODIs

The highest successful run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ODI format was accomplished by the England men’s side back in January 2018.

Chasing Australia’s 304/8 during the first ODI of the tour, England chased down the target with 5 wickets in hand and 7 balls remaining.

England’s opener batter back then as well, Jason Roy was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his spectacular innings of 180 (151), comprising 16 Fours and 5 Sixes.