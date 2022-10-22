“Upar waale ke haath mai hai”: Rohit Sharma reacts on 23 October MCG weather for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma attended the press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan on Sunday.

The high-octane ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday. MCG is already sold out for the mega event, and an excellent atmosphere is expected inside the stadium.

After losing the last year’s match against Pakistan in Dubai, the Indian team will be looking to start this tournament with a bang. India is missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, but Shaheen Afridi has made his comeback in the Pakistan side after recovering from his injury.

The battle between India’s batters and Pakistan’s bowling will be an interesting one to watch out for. India’s troubles against left-arm pace is in front of everyone, and facing Shaheen Afridi won’t be a piece of cake in this match as well.

Rohit Sharma reacts on 23 October MCG weather for India vs Pakistan match

The weather forecast of Melbourne for the high-octane clash is not looking good, and everyone is aware of the same. Rohit was asked about the same, and he said that it is in god’s hands only, and they cannot control the nature of weather in any way, but said that they are ready for everything that comes their way.

Rohit insists that they will be preparing for a 40-over match only, but they will need to adapt to any situation. He said that there was rain in the night, and there is sunshine at the moment, so nothing can exactly be said about the weather.

“Upar waale ke haath mai hai ki kal kya hoga, in terms of the weather. It is more competitive when there are all 40 overs. But we have to prepare ourselves for whatever happens,” Rohit Sharma said in the press conference.

“In hindsight, yes it is important. So we need to prepare for what we can. If the situation demands it is a shorter game, we’ll play according to that.”

Rohit Sharma on facing Pakistan’s bowling at the MCG

Rohit was also asked about facing the bowling attack of the Pakistan side. After the arrival of Shaheen Afridi, the stocks of Pakistan’s bowling have certainly risen, and Rohit also acknowledged the same. Rohit said that the bowling of Pakistan is very good, but insists that the Indian batters are quite experienced to counter them as well.

“We also know their bowling is very good. And our batters are quite experienced. It becomes a good situation for the match and the viewers. I’ll say that we have talked about how we need to execute this,” Rohit Sharma added.