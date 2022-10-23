Melbourne Cricket Ground T20 average score: Highest successful run chase in Melbourne T20Is

Melbourne Cricket Ground T20 average score: The SportsRush brings you the highest T20I run-chase at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The whole world’s eye will be on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday when India and Pakistan will go head to head against each other in one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament. The stadium is already sold out, and it is going to be a mega event.

For India, the stakes are very high, Pakistan defeated them in the last T20 World Cup, whereas they also defeated the Indian team recently to knock them out of the Asia Cup 2022. The return of Shaheen Shah Afridi will also be a confidence booster for the Pakistani side.

If the weather permits, this match is going to be a thriller, and a sold-out MCG crowd will make the atmosphere even better. Let’s have a look at the average T20 score and highest T20I run-chase at the stadium.

Melbourne Cricket Ground T20 average score

Melbourne Cricket Ground is easily one of the most iconic sports stadiums in the world. This is a multi-specialty sports complex and drop-in pitches are used here for cricket matches. A total of 14 T20Is have been played here so far, and the average 1st innings T20I score here has been 141 runs.

The bigger boundaries play a very big part at this venue, but the stats in T20 domestics are better. In T20 domestics, the average 1st innings score is 160 runs. In the last BBL season, the average 1st innings score was around 174 runs. So, it is a decent batting track overall.

Highest successful run chase in Melbourne T20Is

The highest T20I run-chase at this ground has been achieved by Sri Lanka against Australia in 2017. Australia scored 168 runs in the first innings, where Aaron Finch was the highest run-scorer with 43 runs. Lasith Malinga took a couple of wickets for the Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lanka chased the target on the very last ball and won the match by 5 wickets in the end where Asela Gunaratne scored a decent half-century. To find the highest T20 successful run-chase, click here.