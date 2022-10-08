NZ vs BAN pitch report Christchurch T20: Hagley Oval pitch report batting or bowling tomorrow match

NZ vs BAN pitch report Christchurch T20: Both New Zealand and Bangladesh have lost their opening match of the series versus Pakistan.

Pakistan managed to mak heavy work for both Bangladesh and then New Zealand during the first two matches of the ongoing New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

While Bangladesh suffered a 21-run defeat in the series opener, New Zealand lost only their second T20I this year on Saturday, by 6 wickets.

With the tournament set to run only a week long, New Zealand will now face Bangladesh during the third T20I of the series on Sunday, again at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Kiwis are presently dealing with availability issues of some of its players, with the likes of Mitchell Santner (paternity leave), Daryl Mitchell (fractured finger), and most recently Lockie Ferguson (abdominal injury) set not to take part in tomorrow’s contest.

As for Bangladesh, who have struggled in the format since the last T20 World Cup, will be boosted by the return of their experienced skipper Shakib Al Hasan tomorrow.

NZ vs BAN pitch report Christchurch T20

With the New Zealand-Bangladesh contest set commence at 07:10 pm (local time) tomorrow, expect the dew to play a huge role yet again, as was the case today during the New Zealand-Pakistan T20I on Saturday.

It seemed to be a struggle for the New Zealand batters to get going with their innings initially while batting first at the Hagley Oval today, with the ball not coming on to the ball as the Kiwi batters expected.

However, as the innings progressed, batting became relatively easier, as admitted by Babar Azam post the win.

“Me and Shadab planned that I play all the way and he will go for his shots. Little bit different because of the dew and the ball is coming on nicely [on the pitch],” exclaimed Babar.

Expect similar conditions during the third match of the Tri-Series on Sunday as well at this venue, with the side batting second likely to be in an advantageous position, with the dew likely to make an appearance yet again.

Batters will yet again dominate the proceedings throughout the course of the match.