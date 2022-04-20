MI vs CSK pitch report: DY Patil Stadium pitch report for Mumbai vs Chennai 2022 IPL match

MI vs CSK pitch report: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take each other at the DY Patil Stadium.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league game of Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are in desperate need of a win.

Mumbai vs Chennai clash is one of the most awaited fixtures between the IPL fans, but both teams have been disappointing so far in the competition. Chennai Super Kings have won one of their six games, whereas Mumbai Indians are still searching for their first.

MI vs CSK pitch report

DY Patil Stadium has hosted a total of 11 IPL 2022 games so far. Out of 11 games, five teams have won while chasing, whereas the score has been defended six times. The average 1st innings score this season at this ground has been 173 runs.

Chennai Super Kings have posted the highest score at this ground, where they scored 216 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand have registered the lowest total, where they scored 128 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the last few games, the batters have dominated the proceedings. However, the average 1st innings T20 batting score at this ground is 157 runs which suggest that this ground is comparatively tough for batting as compared to the other venues of the tournament.

The dimensions of this ground are not small as the MCA Stadium in Pune or Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Due to the bigger dimensions, the spinners can toss up their delivery, and the bigger boundaries can work as a cushion for them. Kuldeep Yadav has also acknowledged the same fact.

This is the only ground of IPL 2022 where the defending teams have won more games than the chasing teams. If a team can post a respectable total batting first, there is a good chance to defend the target as well. However, it is a night game and the dew factor will play an important role in the game.