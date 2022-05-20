MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: Wankhede pitch batting or bowling Mumbai vs Delhi IPL 2022 match

MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match: The venue will host its penultimate match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While it is a nothing to lose match for the MI, the fate of two teams’ future in the season depends on the way they play their Cricket today.

For the DC, the case in straight-forward. Win the match today, and book your playoffs berth with 16 points under your belt.

The momentum is by their side as well, as for the first time this season, they have notched-up two consecutive wins in the previous two encounters.

While MI would look to try out different combinations in their last match of the year, DC would rely on their batters to come good yet again in their most important match before the playoffs.

Sarfaraz Khan, in the absence of Prithvi Shaw at the top, played a vital innings in their previous match, to further boost the morale of the DC camp.

Both MI and DC would play their fourth and final IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium today.

Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway – equation is simple – we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in @IPL – if we don’t – then we are out and don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys – let’s do this @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 19, 2022

MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match

Along expected lines, the Wankhede pitch during the previous match between RCB and GT a couple of days ago, assisted the batters for the entire duration of play.

The Wankhede crowd even saw Virat Kohli return back to his imperious best with a match-winning knock en route the target of 169.

The decent grass cover has meant that the red soil surface tiredness match after match has been minimized to the fullest, and the batters have not struggled that much due to the slowness of the wicket.

All in all, a high-scoring encounter is highly to be up on the cards yet again, with the side batting first expected to target anything above the 180-run mark.