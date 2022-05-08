MI vs KKR Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report: Dr DY Patil Stadium today match pitch report batting or bowling

MI vs KKR Dr DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders both have underperformed in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 56th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have won their last two games, but they are officially out of the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders are mathematically eligible to qualify for the playoffs, but practically it is almost impossible for them as well to qualify. Both of the teams would give their best to win the game.

DY Patil Stadium has hosted a total of 15 IPL 2022 games so far. Out of 15 games, eight teams have won while chasing, whereas the score has been defended seven times. The average 1st innings score this season at this ground has been 167 runs.

In terms of the overall numbers, this ground is comparatively the most difficult ground to bat on amongst all the other venues. In the last game, Chennai Super Kings’ openers batted really well to start the proceedings. However, before the Chennai vs Delhi match, the last four matches were dominated by the bowlers.

The spinners generally get grip from this surface, and it is very difficult to hit them in the middle overs of the game. Even, the slower balls of the pacers stick to the surface to make life difficult for the batters.

One side of the boundary is just 64 metres, whereas the other side is of massive 78 metres. The spinners generally try to take full advantage of the longer boundary. They can toss up their deliveries accordingly to give bait to the batters. Kuldeep Yadav also acknowledged earlier that the bigger boundary of this ground is helpful for spinners.

This is a night game, so considering the dew factor, both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss in this game.