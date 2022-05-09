MI vs KKR Man of the Match today match: Who won Man of the Match in today’s Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match?

MI vs KKR Man of the Match today match: Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best bowling figures went in vain as MI lose yet another match in IPL 2022.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a resounding manner by 52 runs, to get another minuscule lease of life as as far as their playoffs qualification chances are concerned.

En route a rather modest target of 166 handed to them, MI got off to shocker of a start with their skipper Rohit Sharma (2 0ff 6) controversially getting out LBW off the very first Over of the match.

Thereafter, despite a half-century from their wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan (51 off 43), MI just never looked like a team which was in contention for chasing the score down, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals right till the fall of their final wicket.

Ultimately, all they could manage was a paltry 113, as they were bundled up in mere 17.3 Overs.

Losing as many as nine matches so far, this becomes MI’s worst season in the fifteen years of the league’s history.

MI vs KKR Man of the Match today match

Earlier, despite having posted 136/3 on the scoreboard at the end of 14 Overs, KKR were handed a heavy blow by a Jasprit Bumrah master class, as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul, which included a triple-wicket maiden (during the 18th Over) to restrict the KKR scoreboard to a modest/par 165/9 after 20 Overs.

Despite his side’s batters then letting him down during the chase, Jasprit Bumrah, for his remarkable bowling figures of 4-1-10-5, was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’.

“Always a good feeling to contribute but the important thing is for the team to win. We had our chance to do that but couldn’t get it done. That’s the way it is. I don’t keep track of figures or goals, my aim is to stick to the process. Sometimes you bowl well but don’t get wickets. Can’t get desperate. Just want to contribute in whatever way I can. Well, it’s about rectifying our mistakes and doing better next season,” remarked Bumrah after receiving the award.