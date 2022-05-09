“Jassi jaisa koi nahi”: Yuvraj Singh hails Jasprit Bumrah as he registers his IPL career best figures vs KKR in IPL 2022

Yuvraj Singh hails Jasprit Bumrah as he was all over the Kolkata Knight Riders batting line-up like a rash at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah has wreaked havoc at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting line-up with him registering a five-wicket haul.

Having gotten rid of the ever dangerous Andre Russell (9 off 5) and the well set Nitish Rana (43 off 26) in his second Over, Bumrah came roaring back with a much higher intensity during the 18th Over of the innings, to pick up a triple-wicket maiden and thereby puncture the spirits of the KKR dug-out altogether.

Bowling the final Over of the innings as well, the 28-year-old conceded just a single while bowling to the left-handed Rinku Singh (23 off 19), as he finished with his career-best figures – 4-1-10-5 in the IPL.

While this was Bumrah’s maiden five-wicket haul, he also registered the second-best bowling figures for MI ever, and also the 5th best overall in the history of the marquee league.

Yuvraj Singh hails Jasprit Bumrah

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, took to his twitter handle, to not only applaud the bowling effort of MI’s arguably the best bowler for quite some years now, but also tried to indirectly take a dig at his critics, with him having not been amongst the wicket-takers this season.

Sorry what were you saying about @Jaspritbumrah93 🤷🏻‍♂️? 😁 form is temporary class is forever 💪 jassi jaisa koi nahi #matchwinner #MIvsKKR #IPL2022 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 9, 2022

As far the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR are concerned, having posted 136/3 on the scoreboard at the end of 14 Overs, they were indeed looking strong for a score in excess of the 200-run mark with Andre Russell still on the pitch. But, a certain Bumrah had some other plans, as he unleashed his clinical best performance tonight, to restrict them to 165/9 in their 20 Overs.

Having picked up mere 5 wickets across ten innings before the ongoing match, Bumrah, now with 10 wickets under his name, is currently MI’s leading wicket-taker in the season, with his bowling average of 31.40.