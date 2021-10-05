MI vs RR Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Rajasthan vs Mumbai IPL 2021 match?

MI vs RR Man of the Match: The Australian fast bowler from the winning team won the match award for picking his career-best figures.

During the 51st match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. The emphatic victory means that the defending champions continue to remain alive in the tournament.

Chasing a paltry 91-run target, Indians sealed the chase in only the ninth over on the back of wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan’s eighth IPL half-century.

Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma (22), Kishan scored a match-winning 50* (25) with the help of five fours and three sixes as his 14th T20 half-century witnessed him finding his lost form at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI vs RR Man of the Match

After Sharma invited Royals in to bat first, a disciplined bowling performance from his bowlers reduced the opposition to 90/9 in 20 overs. Before Kishan’s blistering knock, MI’s another change in the form of James Neesham replacing Krunal Pandya also reaped fruits as the Kiwi all-rounder picked bowling figures of 4-0-12-3.

Having said that, it was 33-year old Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile career-best IPL bowling figures which earned him the ‘Man of the Match’ award tonight. Pick of the bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-14-4, Nathan Coulter-Nile made early inroads by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) and followed it with sending back the overseas pair of Glenn Phillips (4) and David Miller (15).

What a time to pick your Best Bowling figures in IPL – / Top spell, ᑎathan ᑕonsistent ᑎile#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/audRyoFELR — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 5, 2021

“Just tried to keep it simple. Was a tough wicket to bat on. Just tried to change the pace a little. It was sticking a little. I am not fussed when I am bowled. There are world class bowlers in our side and hope they can pick a few more and I will have my job easier,” Coulter-Nile was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.