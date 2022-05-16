MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match 2022: Wankhede pitch batting or bowling Mumbai vs Hyderabad match

MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match 2022: The venue will host its seventeenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 65th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Already out of contention for the race towards the playoffs, MI, had comprehensively defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match at the Wankhede itself, to register their first win at the venue this season, and overall only their third across 12 matches.

They would again look to try out a few new players in today’s match with an eye on the tournament’s next edition.

The SRH, on the other hand, look completely out of sorts having lost four consecutive previous matches, to find themselves at the 8th spot in the points table.

One more loss in the remaining two matches would mark their exit in the race towards the playoffs stage.

Both MI and SRH would play their third match of the ongoing season at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs SRH Wankhede Stadium pitch report today match 2022

The previous two matches at the Wankhede have been low scoring ones; which was always on the cards with the red soil pitches having tired up with as many as 16 matches been conducted across the pitches at the venue.

The groundsmen, however, have tried to make up the dry and abrasive nature of the pitches by leaving a decent cover of grass on them.

Thus, barring the previous day match between CSK and GT at this venue, where the wicket remained sluggish for most parts of the match, the seamers have got purchase, resulting in wickets for them due to the grass cover with the hard, new ball.

As a prediction, the pitch is likely to get better for the batters as the match progresses, and with the chasing sides having won six of the last eight matches at the Wankhede, also expect the captain winning the Toss to field first.

All in all, the pitch is still expected to offers a lot of runs, with the spinners likely to boss the middle-overs of the innings.