“Mitch jokes all the time”: Mitchell Starc jokes about Alyssa Healy changing mind on international future three or four times

Alyssa Healy has revealed that Mitchell Starc jokes around her that she has changed her mind about cricket 3-4 times.

It is safe to say that the Australian Women’s cricket team has dominated the circuit, but they are now going through a transitional phase. Earlier this year, former head coach Matthew Motts left the role to join England’s white-ball squads. Meg Lanning took an indefinite break after Commonwealth Games, whereas Rachael Haynes took a surprising retirement.

Shelley Nitschke has been appointed as the new head coach of the side, but the captain of the side is yet to be named. There are quite a few options for the role, and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy looks one of the favourite to take up the job for the side.

Healy is one of the best to ever play the game for the Australian side, and she was the highest run-scorer of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 as well. She scored 509 runs at an average of 56.55 with help of a couple of centuries and half-centuries. Healy played a knock of 170 runs in the final.

Mitchell Starc jokes about Alyssa Healy changing mind on international future

Australian batter Alyssa Healy has said that the decisions of Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes also forced her to sit back and think about what she is doing and what the future looks like for her. Although, Healy insists that she loves the love and loves being involved in it as well.

“Meg taking a break and Rach retiring, it hit me like a tonne of bricks,” Healy said at the men’s T20 World Cup trophy event in Sydney,” Alyssa Healy said as per cricket.com.au.

“It made me sit back and think about what I’ve been doing and what it looks like for me.”

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is the husband of Healy, and she said that even Starc jokes with her that she has changed her mind about playing three to four times as a lot of opportunities are coming forward. Healy said that she is quite excited about touring India with the Australian team.

“(Husband) Mitch (Starc) jokes all the time at home that I’ve changed my mind about three or four times on continuing playing,” Healy added.

“But it’s simply because of the fact that there continues to be new opportunities that pop up that I want to be a part of.”