Mitchell Starc injury: Australian pacer’s injury creates major doubt in team’s camp for ICC T20 World Cup

Mitchell Starc injury: Australian left-arm pacer got injured while training ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game against Sri Lanka.

Australia started their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a win over South Africa. The Australian bowlers did a brilliant job in the last game to restrict South Africa at a below-par total. However, Mitchell Starc’s injury has raised some questions for the Australian side.

In World Cups, Mitchell Starc has been a regular performer for the Australian side. In the 2015 ODI WC, Starc was the joint-highest wicket-taker, whereas, in 2019, he was the highest wicket-taker. Starc missed the last T20 world cup in 2016, and he was raring to go in this one. However, Starc has not been very consistent for some time now, but still, he is one of the most important cogs in Aussie bowling. World Cups always bring the best out of Mitchell Starc.

Mitchell Starc injury

Mitchell Starc got hurt ahead in training ahead of the game against Sri Lanka. He hobbled out of the ground and looked in pain at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Starc opted out of the IPL 2021 this season to stay fit for the world cup.

Australia missing Starc will be a huge blow for the balance of the team. A left arm quick is vital in the shorter format. Hoping the injury is not to serious. #AUSvSL #AUSvENG #T20WorldCup — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 28, 2021



Between 2016 to 2019, Starc managed to play just a single T20I game for Australia. Prior to the T20 WC, he played 10 T20I games in 2021, out of which, six T20Is were on the recent West Indies and Bangladesh tours. In those 10 matches, Starc managed to scalp just four wickets. However, in one of the games, he managed to stop Russel to score 11 runs in the last over. Starc also completed the milestone of 50 T20I wickets this year.

Starc did not play a single game for two months ahead of the T20 World Cup. He joined her wife Alyssa Healy with the Australian women’s cricket team. “For me, I’ve spent a fair bit of time with the Australian women’s team and Alyssa. That was a good period of mental and physical preparation for me,” Starc said earlier

Justin Langer has confirmed Starc’s injury and Kane Richardson can replace in the playing eleven for the game against Sri Lanka.