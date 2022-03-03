India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka: When and where to watch IND vs SL Mohali Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st IND vs SL Test.

The second leg of Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 will commence in the form of the first of the two Tests at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium tomorrow.

India, who have been unbeaten since Rohit Sharma has taken charge as a full-time captain, have all reasons to believe that they can stage another victory in this match. Playing a Mohali Test after almost half-a-decade, an Indian victory would be an apt result not only fans the fans at the stadium but also for former captain Virat Kohli, who will become only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches.

The obvious favourites after considering all metrics, India have maintained a stupendous head-to-head Test record against Sri Lanka over the years. When it comes to playing at home, India have never lost a Test match against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Sri Lanka

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022 in India. As had been the case during the recently concluded three-match T20I series, Star have arranged extensive coverage for the Tests as well.

Mohali Test between India and Sri Lanka will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada in India which includes commentary panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Additionally, as an added bonus, fans are likely to have the option of following this series on DD Sports as well.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly congratulates Virat Kohli on playing 100 Tests for India

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch the first Test match on their televisions by tuning in to ITN.

Date – 04/03/2022 (Friday) – 08/03/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 09:30 AM (India and Sri Lanka).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and ITN (Sri Lanka).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).