Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik flu: Will Rizwan and Malik play T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final between Pakistan and Australia?

Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik flu: Problems galore for Pakistan as star batters catch flu ahead of semi-final clash versus Australia

After three weeks of intense battle between top T20 sides in the world, the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup has reached towards its business end- the Semi-Final stages.

But, the Pakistan Cricket Team might have found themselves in a spot of bother ahead of their semi-final clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium.

As per the reports, wicketkeeper batter- Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batter Shoaib Malik have caught the flu ahead of the all-important semi-final clash tomorrow.

Both the players will undergo a medical check up tomorrow before the match, reports say.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik flu: Will both the in-form batters play tomorrow?

As per the recent reports, both Rizwan and Malik have returned negative COVID-19 test results, with yet another medical check-up to take place tomorrow.

As a result, both the players also did not attend the practice session that was held today, while former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen taking active part in the same.

The manager of the Pakistan cricket team, Ibrahim Badees, said COVID-19 tests of both players came back negative, but the doctor has advised them to rest.

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Rizwan had flu ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia tomorrow. They missed the training session today. Both players returned negative Covid tests, as confirmed by media manager @IbrahimBadees. #PAKvAUS — Farid Khan (@NotFareed) November 10, 2021

If reports are to be believed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali might replace Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Rizwan in Pakistan’s playing 11 for the crucial semi-final against Australia, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Pakistan have remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, where they beat India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland. Australia on the other hand lost a solitary match against England.

Pakistan will play tomorrow’s game on the back of a splendid record of 16 consecutive wins on UAE soil. Australia, on the other hand, have never lost against Pakistan in an ICC tournament knock-out match.