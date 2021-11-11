“That catch might have made the difference”: Babar Azam states Hassan Ali drop catch proved costly as Australia win vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup semis

Babar Azam states Hassan Ali drop catch might have made a difference in the end as Australia defeat Pakistan in T20 World Cup semis

Aaron Finch’s men from Australia have scripted history here at the Dubai International stadium as they defeat Pakistan by 5 Wickets, and have kept their record of not losing against them in a World Cup knock-out match intact.

While it was Jimmy Neesham’s cameo in the first semi-final yesterday for the Kiwis, it was Australia’s Matthew Wade who hogged the limelight in the climax today, with a 17-ball 41* to snatch victory from Pakistan’s lap.

With 62 runs needed of the final 5 Overs, and half-their side down- including an unfortunate David Warner dismissal, Australia had their backs against the wall.

But, an unbeaten 81* run partnership off 42 deliveries for the 6th wicket between Matthew Wade (41* off 17) and Marcus Stoinis (40* off 31) in a pressure situation meant that Australia went over the line with 6 balls to spare.

Babar Azam states Hassan Ali drop catch might have made a difference

With 20 runs needed off the final 10 deliveries in the contest, Hassan Ali dropped a running catch under pressure with Matthew Wade on strike. After the unfortunate slip-up, Wade took full advantage and tonked three back-to-back sixes off their strike bowler- Shaheen Afridi to seal the deal for Australia.

Babar Azam, post the match mentioned that had the catch been taken, the result could have been something else.

“If we had taken that catch, it might have made the difference. But the way we played this tournament, the way we gelled, I’m very satisfied as a captain. I hope we try and learn from our mistakes after this”, exclaimed a dejected Babar during the post match presentation.

Not the best post match interview by Pakistan captain .Literally putting it out there in public that one catch cost them the game,even though it might have but the job of the captain is to back his players and not blame him upfront .great captains wouldn’t even bring it up . — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) November 11, 2021

Australia will now play the final match against New Zealand on November 14 at the same venue.