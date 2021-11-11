Was David Warner Out: Discussions aplenty as David Warner is adjudged caught behind during semi-final match vs Pakistan

Was David Warner Out: Controversy erupts amongst fans as David Warner is adjudged caught behind during semi-final match versus Pakistan

During the second semi-final match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan, the Australian opening batter- David Warner has been outfoxed not only by the bowler but by his senses as well.

It all happened on the first delivery of the 10th Over of the Australian chase. The match was right in the balance with David Warner batting the way he had been right throughout the tournament, despite having lost three wickets on road to the Pakistan score of 176/4.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan bowled a widish delivery outside the off-stump to which Warner goes chasing. There seemed to be a definite edge through to the wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, as Warner failed to meet his bat with the ball.

Rizwan and Shadab appealed in unison as there appeared to be a nick through to the keeper and the umpire quickly raised his finger.

Was David Warner Out?

Warner was immediately seen shadow practicing the way he would have liked to play that delivery, and it seemed as if he knew there wasn’t any edge. But, as the umpire raised his finger, he walked back towards the dug out without an iota of doubt in his mind that he actually might not have edged it.

The replay post the wicket, indicated that there way a daylight between the bat and the bowl. But, it is still not clear as to what was the sound everyone heard as the ball passed the bat- including Warner himself.

There was no edge detected on the ultraedge, but David Warner didn’t review it and walked off with umpire’s decision. pic.twitter.com/4pnP0XSDfO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 11, 2021

But, whatever it was, had Warner taken the review, the umpire’s decision would have been overturned.