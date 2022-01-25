“I am making sure the body is right and 100 percent moving forward”: Jhye Richardson set to miss Australia’s Pakistan tour to manage workload

Jhye Richardson is set to miss the upcoming Pakistan tour of Australia to manage workload across all formats of the game.

After 24 years of wait, the Australian cricket team is set to tour Pakistan for a multiformat series. There will be three tests, three ODIs, and a sole T20I on the tour. It is now confirmed that the Australian team will send their full-strength squad for the tour.

However, Jhye Richardson is set to miss the whole Pakistan tour. Richardson, who made his comeback in the test side in the Ashes 2021-22, scalped a fifer in the Adelaide Test. He although missed the next games due to an injury. National selector George Bailey has said that Richardson is a part of their long-term plans, and they need to save him.

“If you look through that schedule there’s an enormous amount of cricket coming up so I think Jhye will be comfortable and get enough cricket,” Bailey said.

“Jhye is highly talented across all formats, he’s a player that we’ve got long-term expectations and long-term hopes for.”

“He still hasn’t played a huge amount of cricket coming back from the injuries and things that he’s had over the past couple of years so (it’s) just making sure that he gets the opportunity to build up … is really important.”

Jhye Richardson has no issues with skipping the Pakistan tour

Jhye Richardson has been named in Australia’s squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. After the Sri Lanka series, the Aussie will travel to Pakistan. Richardson has said that he has had positive talks with the selectors about the same.

“These conversations have always been positive, there’s never been a negative word said regardless,” Richardson said.

“It’s making sure we’re in the best place possible to play for the next 10 years and making sure the body is right and 100 percent moving forward.”

“No doubt it would be exciting to play Test cricket in the subcontinent, it’s a big challenge.”

“But for me now the focus is most certainly on the Sri Lankan series with another T20 World Cup coming up.”

Brilliant first over back in Test cricket from Jhye Richardson! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/J0XKcnI1PR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2021

Jhye Richardson has also backed Justin Langer to continue as the Aussie coach. The future of Justin Langer is quite uncertain at the moment.

“For someone to come and take the World Cup, to then win an Ashes 4-0, I can’t fault anything that JL has done,” Richardson said.

“JL and I have always gotten along really well. What he’s been able to achieve recently has been absolutely amazing.”

“And no doubt the guys from a playing point of view have full faith in him. He’s been awesome.”

Jhye Richardson has scalped 11 wickets in three tests, whereas he has 24 wickets in 13 ODIs. In the T20Is, he has scalped 13 wickets, whereas he will also play in the ongoing BBL 11 finals for Perth Scorchers.