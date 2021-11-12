Mohammad Rizwan proves his “Warrior” tag by playing in semi-final against Australia despite spending two nights in ICU

Matthew Hayden has hailed Mohammad Rizwan as “Warrior” after he played the semi-final despite a serious chest infection.

Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the semi-finals, but the story of Mohammad Rizwan has grabbed everyone’s eye. Rizwan has been one of the most consistent batsmen of Pakistan. He scored 218 runs in the tournament at an astonishing average of 70.25.

Against Australia, Rizwan scored 67 runs, whereas he became the first-ever player to score 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. However, after the game, it was revealed that he was going through a serious chest infection. Rizwan was admitted to a hospital in Dubai, where he spent two nights in the ICU. He was only released on the morning of the semi-final game.

Matthew Hayden hails Mohammad Rizwan was “Warrior”

Pakistan’s doctor confirmed about Rizwan’s chest infection and how he spent a couple of nights in ICU.

“Mohammad Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9th of November after which he was admitted to the hospital,” Pakistan’s team doctor said.

“He spent two nights in the ICU recovering. He made an incredible recovery and was deemed fit before the match.”

“We can see his great determination and tenacity that shows his spirit of performing for the country. And we can see how he performed today.”

Mohammad Rizwan in hospital the night before the match against Australia. He had developed a severe chest infection and spent 2 nights in the ICU #T20WorldCup #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/E7qbcxdJmg — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 11, 2021



Pakistan’s batting consultant, Matthew Hayden has hailed Mohammad Rizwan as “Warrior” after his brilliant comeback. “This is a warrior, he’s been brilliant through the campaign and he’s got great courage,” Hayden said.

Captain Babar Azam has also hailed Rizwan about his determination to play.

“Definitely he’s a team man,” Babar said.

“The way he played today it was exceptional. When I saw him he was a little bit down.

“But when I asked him about his health he said, ‘no, I will play’.”

Pakistan were unbeaten in the tournament till the semi-finals, but Australia ended their campaign. They have never defeated Australia in the knockouts of ICC events.