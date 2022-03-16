“What a special knock”: Brett Lee lauds Babar Azam for his exceptional knock against Australia in the Karachi test

Babar Azam missed his double-century in Karachi, but he played an incredible knock and Brett Lee has appreciated him for the same.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam missed his first test double-century by just four runs. After collapsing in the first innings, the Pakistani batters batted well in the 2nd innings. They lost their first two wickets for 21 runs, but then Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam settled the innings. Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique stitched a partnership of 221 runs for the third wicket.

Abdullah Shafique got out at an individual score of 96 runs, but Babar continued his incredible innings. He completed his hundred on the 3rd ball of the 78th over against Mitchell Swepson. This was Babar’s 6th test hundred and the first one in the last 25 months. He also did the “Don’t Worry” gesture after reaching the milestone.

When it was looking like Babar will definitely reach his double-century, he fell short by just four runs. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon bowled a flighted delivery and Azam came forward to defend it. The ball took an inside edge onto the pads and Marnus Labuschagne took an easy catch at short leg.

Brett Lee applauds Babar Azam

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee appreciated Babar Azam for his exceptional knock. Babar became just the fourth player in history to play over 400 balls in the fourth innings of a test match.

“What a special knock @babarazam258, Aussies are are chance now,” Brett Lee tweeted.

The match was heading towards a draw, but Nathan Lyon took two wickets in two balls. After dismissing Babar, Lyon took the wicket of Faheem Ashraf on the very next ball.

Australia scored 556 runs in the first innings on a flat track, and it was looking like this game will head towards another draw. However, the Aussie bowlers, led by pacer Mitchell Starc bowled exceptionally well and bundled out Pakistan for just 148 runs. Australia declared their innings for 97 runs in the 2nd innings and gave Pakistan a target of 506 runs.