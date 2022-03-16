Cricket

“What a special knock”: Brett Lee lauds Babar Azam for his exceptional knock against Australia in the Karachi test

"What a special knock": Brett Lee lauds Babar Azam for his exceptional knock against Australia in the Karachi test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Most balls faced in Test cricket career: Who has faced most balls faced in a Test innings 4th?
Next Article
VALORANT Chamber Guide: Abilities, tips and tricks
Cricket Latest News
Usman Khawaja drop catch today: Khawaja drops Mohammad Rizwan with Australia needing 3 wickets to win Karachi Test
Usman Khawaja drop catch today: Khawaja drops Mohammad Rizwan with Australia needing 3 wickets to win Karachi Test

Usman Khawaja drop catch: The Australian batter couldn’t hold on to a straightforward and highly…