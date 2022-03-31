Why is Hasan Ali not playing today’s 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore?

Why is Hasan Ali not playing in the 2nd ODI vs Australia: Pakistan have decided to bring in Shaheen Afridi instead of Hasan Ali.

Pakistan and Australia are set to take on each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. After winning the first game, Australia would want to seal the series, whereas Pakistan is aiming to level it.

Just like the first game, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first on a hot day in Lahore. Australia went with an unchanged squad in the game, whereas Pakistan brought in their ace pacer Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan have lost the test series already, and they would want to stay alive in the ODIs.

Why is Hasan Ali not playing in the 2nd ODI vs Australia?

Pakistan have decided to bring in shaheen Afridi instead of Hasan Ali. It is understood that Hasan Ali has been dropped because of his ordinary performances in the recent past. Hasan Ali conceded 56 runs in the first ODI in eight overs without any wicket. In the last T20 World Cup in UAE, Hasan Ali conceded 207 runs at an economy of 9.00, and he scalped just five wickets.

The talks of dropping Hasan Ali started right after the T20 World Cup. In 2021, Hasan Ali scalped seven ODI wickets in four games at an economy of 7.03. Even in the PSL 2022, Ali scalped just nine wickets in 10 games at an economy of 10.84.

Shaheen Afridi’s arrival is a massive boost for the Pakistan side. Afridi has been the core part of Pakistan’s bowling and he recently won the PSL 2022 with Lahore Qalandars under his captaincy. Afridi scalped 20 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.57.

In the first ODI, Australia defeated Pakistan by 88 runs. Australia scored 313 runs in first innings, courtesy of a hundred from Travis Head and half-century from Ben McDermott. Pakistan managed to score just 225 runs despite a brilliant hundred by Imam ul Haq.