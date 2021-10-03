Moises Henriques stats: Why is Deepak Hooda not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs RCB?

Deepak Hooda not playing: Punjab Kings have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI for this match in Sharjah.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Sharjah, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and chose to bat.

“We’ll bat. Looks like a really nice and hard wicket. We understand that the pitches tend to slow down here, precisely why we want to bat first and put pressure. We feel we have enough depth in all departments in our lineup. We got Harshal into our side on a trade and that is a signal to the players. He has understood his role.

“[Glenn] Maxwell has been moving around a lot and we gave him the freedom, and he is enjoying his time here with us as well. To be honest, this pitch looks much better than the last game we played here. If we play well, we could get those 20-25 extra runs which could be the difference,” Kohli told Star Sports at the toss.

Royal Challengers, who have been among the best teams this season, need a victory to seal a spot in the playoffs. In a bid to do the same, Bangalore haven’t made any change to their Playing XI for this match.

Why is Deepak Hooda not playing vs RCB?

Unlike Kohli, Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul wanted to bowl first. Hence, Kohli’s decision to bat first didn’t affect his plans by any means. Another dissimilarity with RCB lies in the fact that Kings have made three changes to their Playing XI today.

“I would have wanted to bowl, so not that disappointed at losing the toss. Our domestic performances are something that we are very proud of. That is what the IPL is about. Hopefully they can continue and they can grow ahead as well, which would be good for the Indian team as well,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

As far as the changes are concerned, batter Sarfaraz Khan and all-rounder Moises Henriques and Harpreet Brar have been included for all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Fabian Allen and fast bowler Nathan Ellis. While Hooda and Ellis have been benched under constant changes made by PBKS, Allen is out due to an injury.

Been playing in the biggest T20 tournament since 2009, veteran Australian cricketer Henriques was bought by Punjab (fifth IPL franchise) in the last auction.

Henriques, who had played three matches in the first leg of this season in India earlier this year, hadn’t done anything worth mentioning. In a total of 52 IPL innings till date, Henriques’ 985 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 27.36 and 126.93 including five half-centuries. The 34-year old player has also picked 39 IPL wickets at an average of 32.51, an economy rate of 8.27 and a strike rate of 23.59.