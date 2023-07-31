Months After Engagement With Mollie King, $69 Million Net Worth Stuart Broad Sold His $2 Million House

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who hails from Nottinghamshire, was the owner of a luxurious mansion there. Broad announced his engagement with fiance Mollie King on New Year’s Day in 2021. Months after the engagement, Broad decided to sell his bungalow which was listed at $2 million.

Broad is one of the wealthiest cricketers around despite playing just a solitary format for over six years now. As per KhelTalk, his net worth is said to be around $69 million. Apart from his match fee, Broad is an active entrepreneur and earns from brand endorsements as well.

The Nottinghamshire apartment was very special for both Stuart and Mollie. Originally hailing from London, Mollie decided to move in with Broad during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Both of them spent the entire duration together during the pandemic. Broad used to train with King in the backyard. A video was shared by King where she was seen batting against Broad in the house garden.

Months After Engagement With Mollie King, Stuart Broad Sold His $2 Million House

Broad’s home had five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It was filled with luxurious amenities. The mansion was set on four levels with an air-conditioned cinema in the basement. There were three bedrooms on the first floor and two of them had separate balconies. The second floor had the other two bedrooms and a shower room.

Apart from the bedrooms, the apartment boasted an oak-floored sitting room, a dining room and an office. Furthermore, the kitchen had two electric ovens, an integrated microwave and a fridge. Broad owns some high-profile cars and the property even had a double garage to park them. There was ample space outside the garage as well to do all the outdoor stuff.

Since the mansion was set on half an acre of land, there was enough space for Broad to do his training as well. It was said that Broad bought the property in 2014. It would not have been an easy decision for the pacer to put his beloved space for sale. That said, there is no information about who bought the property later on.

Stuart Broad House in 2023

Broad currently lives in South London in Kings’ lavish flat. Both of them welcomed their first baby last year at the very same place. King renovated her property and posted quite a few pictures on social media. Readers must note that she designed the space on her own as per her needs.

Broad and King had planned to get married in 2021, but it got delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions. There is no latest update on when the couple will tie the knot. However, what is confirmed is that they certainly are enjoying their time together with their daughter.