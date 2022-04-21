Most ducks in IPL: Rohit Sharma ducks in IPL full list

Rohit Sharma ducks in IPL: The captain of Mumbai Indians now has the highest number of ducks in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma’s lean patch has continued in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Playing against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight, Sharma failed to open his account to get out in the first over itself.

In fact, it was only on the second delivery that Sharma hit a Mukesh Choudhary delivery straight to Mitchell Santner at mid-on. Sharma, who appeared to have pushed at a ball with hard hands, had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 0 (2).

The dismissal further reduced Sharma’s IPL 2022 average and strike rate. In seven innings this season, Sharma has scored 114 runs at a disappointing average of 16.28 and a strike rate of 126.66.

Felt like crying when Rohit Sharma got out tonight — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 21, 2022

While Sharma looked to be in good nick in their season opener against Delhi Capitals last month, he has since returned with scores of 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sharma’s form is one of main reasons behind Indians not being able to win a single IPL 2022 match till now.

Most ducks in IPL

Before the start of this match, Sharma (13) was tied with former Super Kings spinners Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh, Delhi Capitals batter Mandeep Singh, former CSK wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel, Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane and CSK batter Ambati Rayudu on the list of batters with most ducks in the history of the IPL.

With Sharma registering another duck, he now has the maximum ducks (14) in IPL history. Lucknow Super Giants batter Manish Pandey, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik are at the third spot with 12 IPL ducks each to their name.

Rohit Sharma ducks in IPL full list