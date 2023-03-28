Most Expensive Player in IPL 2023: Exploring the Highest Paid Players in IPL 2023

When the likes of star overseas allrounders in Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes were up for grabs by the franchises during the mini auction ahead of IPL 2023 last December, fans and experts had anticipated that their demand would be quite something.

However, it turned out to be an IPL auction like never before. Proteas allrounder Chris Morris’ record of being the most expensive player in IPL auction history was broken into pieces that day.

Three franchises in Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had collectively spent as many as INR 52.25 crore on the aforementioned three allrounders from England and Australia.

Most Expensive Player in IPL 2023

Chris Morris’ record bid of INR 16.25 Crore placed by the Rajasthan Royals in February 2021 became part of the history, as Punjab Kings (PBKS) went all the way to the INR 18.5 crore mark to acquire the services of the English allrounder Sam Curran during the imminent 16th edition of the IPL.

The social media was already abuzz with the development and had not even taken a breather, when the Aussie allrounder Cameron Green’s bidding war started gathering intensity as well.

In no time the IPL now had its second-highest expensive player in the auction history, as Green was roped in by the Mumbai Indians at INR 17.5 Crore. Set to feature in his maiden IPL season, the hard-hitting pace bowling allrounder could not have asked for a better price against his name.

In need of a quality overseas allrounder, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) then managed to rope in the England Test skipper Ben Stokes at INR 16.25 Crore, to become the joint third-highest expensive player across IPL auctions. Below is the list of most expensive picks during IPL 2023 mini-auction:

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) – INR 18.5 crore.

Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians) – INR 17.5 crore.

Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings) – INR 16.25 crore.

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) – INR 16 crore.

Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – INR 13.25 crore.

Highest Paid Players in IPL 2023

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) – INR 18.5 crore

Cameron Green (Mumbai Indians) – INR 17.5 crore

KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) – INR 17 crore

Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings) – INR 16.25 crore.