Most fifties in T20: Who has hit most 50 in IPL?

During the 50th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals’ opening batter David Warner, continuing with his tremendous run of form, smashed his fourth IPL 2022 half-century, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this time around.

Opening with Mandeep Singh today after his regular partner Prithvi Shaw missed out on his place in the playing 11, Warner began with his exploits during the 4th Over of the match, when he decided to go berserk at the fastest bowler of IPL 2022 – Umran Malik, who was tonked for 21 runs in the Over.

There was no stopping for the 35-year-old from there on, as he kept hitting from one end, as was the case with the entire DC batting line-up today, who continued batting aggressively throughout the 20 Overs.

Ultimately, along with West Indies’ Rovman Powell (67* off 35), Warner stitched a scintillating 122-run stand for the 4th wicket off mere 66 deliveries, to power the DC score to 207/3 after 20 Overs.

The Aussie-Windies duo smashed 70 runs off the final five Overs of the innings.

With his 4th IPL 2022 fifty tonight, Warner has added another feather in the cap to his illustrious T20 career, as he surpassed the legendary Chris Gayle to smash most fifties/half-centuries in the T20 format.

Having played a total of 320 T20 matches overall since the year 2007, Warner held the joint first spot in the list with 88 half-centuries alongside Gayle, who had scored the same across 463 matches in the format.

Hitting his 89th T20 fifty today against DC, the Aussie star now tops the list.

Virat Kohli (77), Aaron Finch (70), and Rohit Sharma (69) are placed at the 3rd, 4th, and 5th spot respectively in the list.

That’s why they say “sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than hanging on”. Well played David Warner. #SRHvDC #TATAIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/aAO67YZmau — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 5, 2022

Who has hit most 50 in IPL?

As far as the IPL is concerned, Warner yet again is the undisputed leader, with a total of 54 half-centuries across 158 IPL matches for Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals.

At the second spot is Shikhar Dhawan, who has smashed a total of 47 fifties across 201 IPL innings for Deccan Chargers, Delhi Capitals, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Punjab Kings.

Virat Kohli (43), AB de Villiers (40), and Rohit Sharma (40) are placed at the 3rd, 4th, and 5th spot respectively in the list.