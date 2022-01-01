“Most frustrating period of my career”: Jackson Bird talks about his return with Sydney Sixers after injury in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Jackson Bird injured his Achilles tendon before the start of summer and will make his comeback with Sydney Sixers.

Veteran pacer Jackson Bird is all set to make his return to cricket. He has not played a single game this season as he injured his Achilles tendon before the first Tasmania game. Bird has been the highest wicket-taker across the last five seasons of the Sheffield Shield with 150 wickets. Jackson Bird revealed that he was too eager to play for Tasmania and that hampered his process.

After three months of injuries, he is finally set to make his comeback for Sydney Sixers. He is available to play against Melbourne Renegades at the Coffs Harbour. Bird scalped seven wickets for the Sydney Sixers last season.

BBL 2021-22: Jackson Bird talks about his return with Sydney Sixers

Jackson Bird insists that he is trying to be fit and will be eager to push for Sydney Sixers’ third successive title. He said that he is quite excited about making his return to cricket.

“I’m just taking my time because I really want to be playing at the back end of the year because we’ve got a good young team that’s on the verge of doing something pretty special,” Bird said.

“To not be around to be part of that for the first half of the year, it’s been pretty disappointing.”

“I can’t wait (to get back out there with the Sixers), I still really love the game of cricket and I don’t really want to retire just yet.”

King of the nibble, Jackson Bird! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/5DZCFQvhWB — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2020

Jackson Bird got injured on his last running session of the pre-season with Tasmania. He has described this injury as the most frustrating part of his career.

“It’s been probably the most frustrating period of my career,” Bird said.

“Achilles’ tendons are a pretty weird behaving injury so some days I feel really good and other days they don’t – I’m just taking it sort of session-by-session and trying to progress each day.”

“It was the last running session we had in the preseason.”

Jackson Bird is famous for taking wickets in the powerplay overs, whereas he is a handy bowler in middle-overs too. The arrival of Bird will give a boost to the Sixers’ pace bowling charts.