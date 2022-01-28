Laurie Evans Perth Scorchers: Laurie Evans six off Dan Christian amazes Adam Gilchrist in BBL 11 final

Laurie Evans six off Dan Christian: The English batter from Perth Scorchers saved the day for his team in the first innings of BBL 11 final.

During the final match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers in Melbourne, Perth Scorchers batter Laurie Evans scored his 33rd T20 half-century to power his team to 171/6 in 20 overs.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the seventh over with Scorchers reeling at 25/4, Evans put together a 104-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside captain Ashton Turner (54).

Continuing to find boundaries after Turner’s dismissal in the 16th over, Evans ended up scoring 76* (41) with the help of four fours and four sixes. Playing his maiden BBL season, Evans has scored his second BBL half-century and career-best score at a time when his team desperately needed him to fire.

While Evans and Turner put on display many eye-catching shots, one particular shot which caught the attention of one and all was Evans’ six off Sydney Sixers all-rounder Daniel Christian.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 17th over when Evans lofted a full and wide delivery over the extra cover region for an elegant and effortless six.

While Christian was wicket-less in the three overs that he bowled at the Marvel Stadium tonight, Sixers spinner Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe did most damage by picking a couple of wickets each.

Laurie Evans six off Dan Christian

The @foxcricket commentators reaction say it all 😯 Is this the shot of #BBL11? A BKT Golden Moment pic.twitter.com/c32higINi3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 28, 2022

Twitter reactions on Laurie Evans:

Hell of a knock from Laurie Evans in the BBL final — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) January 28, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.