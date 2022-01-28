BBL Man of the Series today: Who was awarded Man of the Series in Big Bash League 2021-22?

BBL Man of the Series today: The highest run-scorer of the tournament has been declared the Man of the Series as well.

During the final match of the recently concluded 11th season of the Big Bash League between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers in Melbourne, Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 79 runs to lift their fourth title – becoming the first team to do so.

Chasing a 172-run target, Sixers were bundled out for 92 in 16.5 overs in a shambolic batting performance. An innings which was deprived of any serious momentum from the word go, Sixers couldn’t capitalize on a golden opportunity of winning three titles in a row.

With bowling figures of 3-0-15-3, Scorchers fast bowler Andrew Tye was the pick of their bowlers in the night of the final. While new-ball bowler Jhye Richardson picked a couple of wickets in the second innings, all other Scorchers’ bowlers picked a wicket apiece.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques (7) had things going for him in the first 30 minutes or so after his bowlers reduced Perth to 25/4 in the sixth over after he won the toss and chose to field.

However, it was a 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Scorchers captain Ashton Turner (54) and batter Laurie Evans (76*) which turned the tables when it mattered the most tonight. Playing his maiden BBL season, Evans was rightly declared the Man of the Match in BBL 11 final.

Talking about the Man of the Series of BBL 2021-22 which was announced before the final match, there was a strong competition between Hobart Hurricanes wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott and Adelaide Strikers captain Peter Siddle. Both highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of the season respectively, they had quite a lead despite not playing the final match.

McDermott, 27, who was recently recalled into Australia’s T20I squad for Sri Lanka T20Is, won the Man of the Series award for scoring 577 runs in 13 innings at an average and strike rate of 48.08 and 153.86 respectively including two centuries and three half-centuries. Readers must note that McDermott became the first player to score back-to-back centuries in the BBL this season.

What a season it was for Player of the Tournament Ben McDermott! 👏 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/t1q7SKCmJr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 25, 2022

While McDermott had scored the fourth-highest runs in a BBL season this year, Siddle had registered a record season to pick the joint-highest number of wickets in a BBL season.