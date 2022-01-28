Cricket

Who won the Big Bash last night: Who won BBL 2021-22 final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

Who won the Big Bash last night: Who won BBL 2021-22 final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"We're happy to make Kenny Smith suffer to give you the best, Draymond Green!": Inside the NBA hilariously welcomes Warriors star on as guest host for the next few weeks
Next Article
"George is ready for it"- Former Red Bull driver says George Russell is ready to be a match for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
Cricket Latest News
Ben Cutting wife Erin Holland PSL: Full list of Presenters in PSL 7
Ben Cutting wife Erin Holland PSL: Full list of Presenters in PSL 7

How many Presenters in PSL 7: A total of three presenters will be hosting the…