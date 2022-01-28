Who won the Big Bash last night: Who won BBL 2021-22 final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers?

Who won the Big Bash final: The final match of Big Bash League 2021-22 ended up becoming a one-sided contest at the Marvel Stadium.

The recently concluded 11th season of the Big Bash League will be remembered for the years to come primarily due to the challenges that were faced by administrators, players, support staff, medical staff and fans.

The fact that an assistant coach had to be included as a wicket-keeper batter for two knockout matches speaks enough about the amount of players who tested positive for COVID-19 or were injured during the tournament.

Who won the Big Bash last night?

Asked to bat first by Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques, Perth Scorches posted a competitive 171/4 in 20 overs despite being reduced to 25/4 in the sixth over. It was a 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Scorchers captain Ashton Turner (54) and batter Laurie Evans (76*) which turned the tables when it mattered the most last night.

Sixers, who were on the back foot at the halfway mark, continued to reduce their chances of winning a third consecutive title in the second innings. From losing wickets at regular intervals to not being able to keep up with the required run rate, Sixers’ last BBL 11 innings was a terrible effort which witnessed them scoring 92/10 in 16.2 overs.

With bowling figures of 3-0-15-3, Scorchers fast bowler Andrew Tye was the pick of their bowlers in the night of the final. While new-ball bowler Jhye Richardson picked a couple of wickets in the second innings, all other Scorchers’ bowlers picked a wicket apiece.

“I think any captain from all eight teams could talk about adversity and obstacles that we’ve had to overcome to get to the end of this tournament and we feel no different. But we’re very fortunate that all of the teams have been so competitive this year. Everyone’s made so many sacrifices,” Turner told Fox Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.