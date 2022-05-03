Most Man of the Match in IPL: Highest number of Man of the Match awards in IPL full list

Most Man of the Match in IPL: Two former batters hold the record for most Indian Premier League match awards.

Winning multiple match awards over the years in a tournament such as the Indian Premier League is no mean feat. The same can be judged from the fact that some of the most consistent players in the history of the IPL have won very few match awards. Such is the nature of the beast.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore pair of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, two of the biggest cricketers to have played in the T20 format, are at the top of the list when it comes to winning the maximum ‘Player of the Match’ awards in the IPL.

Although at a lower position, former Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli also featuring in the list validates the fact that one of the most liked franchises comprised of a threatening batting combination at one point in time in the IPL.

The sheer domination of specialist batters in this list puts a stamp of authority on the argument that batters call the shots (more than just literally) in the shorter formats.

Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra is the only bowler who features at the joint-eighth position among a total of 15 cricketers in the list of most IPL match awards.

Most Man of the Match in IPL history full list

25 – AB de Villiers (Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore)

22 – Chris Gayle (Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings)

18 – Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians)

17 – MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiants)

17 – David Warner (Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

16 – Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

16 – Shane Watson (Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings)

14 – Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

14 – Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions)

13 – Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders)

13 – Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)