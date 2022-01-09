Most not outs in Test cricket: James Anderson adds to his record to save Sydney Ashes Test for England

Most not outs in Test cricket: The veteran English pacer also has a batting record under his belt in addition to numerous bowling records.

During the fifth day of the recently concluded fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England in Sydney, England managed to avoid a defeat after securing a thrilling draw.

Resuming from their overnight score of 30/0, England were aided by a rain interruption in the afternoon session. Individual half-centuries from opening batter Zac Crawley (77) and vice-captain Ben Stokes (60) kept the Australian bowlers on their toes but eventually it all came down to the last pair of veteran pacers Stuart Broad (8 not out) and James Anderson (0 not out).

Australia captain Pat Cummins bowling a couple of unplayable yorkers to dismiss Jos Buttler (11) and Mark Wood (0) in the same over changes the game to entice a large amount of fans’ interest.

Soon enough, England also lost batter Jonny Bairstow (41) to hand a massive advantage to the hosts. With more than 10 overs remaining in the match, spinner Jack Leach and Broad trusted their defenses to prevent the fall of another wicket until Steven Smith sent back the former with a couple of overs remaining in the match.

While Broad faced Nathan Lyon in the penultimate over, Anderson played a maiden against Smith in the last over to put on display a cliffhanger of a drawn Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Most not outs in Test cricket

Anderson, who has numerous bowling records under his belt, managed to increase his tally of not outs in Test cricket. Readers must note that the 39-year old player has the most not outs in this format.

Broad & Anderson battling for England (with bat) … Smith trying to win it for Australia (with ball) … what is this twilight zone inception parallel universe sorcery?!!!! 😳😀#Ashes — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 9, 2022

101 – James Anderson (England)

61 – Courtney Andrew Walsh (West Indies)

56 – Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

55 – Bob Willis (England)

52 – Christ Martin (New Zealand)

51 – Glenn McGrath (Australia)

49 – Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies)

47 – Ishant Sharma (India)

46 – Steve Waugh (Australia)

45 – Makhaya Ntini (South Africa)