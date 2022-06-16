Most number of Ducks in a Test innings: List of teams with highest number of Ducks in a Test match innings

Most number of Ducks in a Test innings: Bangladesh were skittled for 103 in their first innings against West Indies during the first Test.

On ‘Day 1’ of the ongoing first Test match between West Indies and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, Bangladesh were bundled up for mere 103 in 32.5 Overs, just minutes post Lunch by the West Indian pace battery.

Barring the Southpaw batter Tamin Iqbal (29) at the opening slot, and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (51) in the middle-order, none of the Bangladeshi batters had any answers to the questions posed by the Windies pace bowlers.

Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph were the pick of the bowlers of the Windies attack, having bagged three wickets apiece while giving away 33 runs each in their spell. Kemar Roach and Kyle Myers picked two wickets each as well.

Most number of Ducks in a Test innings

Beginning with the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy on only the second delivery of the match, there was no stopping the West Indian pacers today, as they sent back as many as six players back in the dressing room at the score of naught.

Interestingly, the above development has meant that Bangladesh has become the first team in Test match history, to bag six Ducks in an innings in two consecutive Tests.

They had, during the first innings of their previous Test against Sri Lanka in Mirpur got six of their batters dismissed for a Duck.

Moreover, they had also in the year 2002, become the team bagging the most number of Ducks in a Test Match innings, versus West Indies back then as well, in Dhaka.

They are in fact placed at the joint first spot in this infamous list, with South Africa, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand being the other teams.

#WIStat This is the 2nd time that Bangladesh has recorded 6️⃣ ducks in a Test innings versus the West indies. #WIvBAN pic.twitter.com/o4FekqBfVg — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 16, 2022

List of teams with highest number of Ducks in a Test match innings