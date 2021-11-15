“In terms of Lockie, I think he is pretty close”: Gary Stead gives Lockie Ferguson fitness update ahead of India vs New Zealand T20I series

Lockie Ferguson fitness update: Kiwi head coach Gary Stead talks about New Zealand’s busy schedule ahead of India vs New Zealand.

New Zealand lost the 2021 T20 World Cup final game by Australia, and the players are certainly coping up with it. However, they don’t have much time to heal as they are set to face India in a three-game T20I series. The first T20I game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 17 November 2021.

This is quite a challenging task for the Kiwi players, as they have to travel to a new country, and play an International game in a span of three days. After the T20I series, they will start their WTC defense against India.

Gary Stead, head coach of New Zealand has called the schedule “tough and challenging” for the players.

“It’s the first time that I can remember that we’re so quickly into another series immediately at the back-end of the T20 World Cup,” Stead said.

“It’s definitely tough and challenging but it is what is in front of us. We’ve got nine-ten guys in India already, who are preparing for those Test matches, and hopefully we can get up and have a really great performance against India.”

The Kiwi players have been in an extended bio-bubble for months. Ten of the World Cup squad members were part of the IPL. Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Phillips played in the Hundred as well as the T20 Blast in England. Phillips also made his presence in the Caribbean Premier League this year.

India vs New Zealand: Lockie Ferguson fitness update

Stead also gave a promising update on Lockie Ferguson who missed the world cup due to a calf tear. According to Stead, Lockie is quite close to full fitness.

“In terms of Lockie, I think he is pretty close,” Stead said.

“We will just make sure we get over there, travel okay and there are no issues like seizing up on the flight or anything like that. But I’d expect that he’s going to be available for selection, which will be fantastic.”