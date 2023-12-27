India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul scored his eighth Test and 17th international century against South Africa in Centurion today. This is his third century for India across formats this year. After making his return to the highest level during Asia Cup 2023, Rahul has been in top form, to say the least.

Advertisement

Rahul, who scored his first international hundred against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2015, remains the only Indian batter to have scored a century on ODI debut till date. Additionally, Rahul is also the first batter to score a century in T20Is while playing at No. 4 (or lower).

First overseas batter to score two Test centuries at the SuperSport Park, seven out of Rahul’s eight tons in the format have come away from home. Furthermore, the 31-year old player has become only the second Indian wicket-keeper after Rishabh Pant to score a Test century in SENA countries.

Advertisement

KL Rahul Total Centuries Across All Formats Of International Cricket

S No. Format Runs Balls Opposition Venue Year 1 Test 110 262 Australia Melbourne 2015 2 Test 108 190 Sri Lanka Colombo (PSS) 2015 3 ODI 100* 115 Zimbabwe Harare 2016 4 Test 158 303 West Indies Kingston 2016 5 T20I 110* 51 West Indies Lauderhill 2016 6 Test 199 311 England Chennai 2016 7 T20I 101* 54 England Manchester 2018 8 Test 149 224 England London (The Oval) 2018 9 ODI 111 118 Sri Lanka Leeds 2019 10 ODI 102 104 West Indies Visakhapatnam 2019 11 ODI 112 113 New Zealand Mount Maunagnui 2020 12 ODI 108 114 England Pune 2021 13 Test 129 250 England London 2021 14 Test 123 260 South Africa Centurion 2021 15 ODI 111* 106 Pakistan Colombo 2023 16 ODI 102 64 Netherlands Bengaluru 2023 17 Test 101 137 South Africa Centurion 2023

KL Rahul Justifies New Role On Test Comeback

Keen to become a middle-order specialist across formats now, KL Rahul celebrating a Test comeback with an overseas ton is as good as they come.

With him proving his versatility by playing different roles across conditions, batting positions and formats, it would be safe to say that he is finally justifying his potential apart from the decision to make him bat in the middle-order after as many as nine years. Interestingly, the only other time when Rahul had batted outside of the top-order in Test cricket was in his debut innings.

Playing as a specialist wicket-keeper batter for the first time, Rahul found himself in the middle with India struggling at 92/4. With the South African bowlers breathing fire on a damp pitch which was behaving in an oddly manner, the best thing about Rahul’s knock was his counter-attacking approach. Refraining from entering a shell, the right-handed batter successfully punished the bowlers for each mistake of theirs.

Despite all the odds, Rahul kept searching for runs knowing how one good ball would be enough to dismiss any batter on such a pitch. Rahul’s intent can be judged from the fact that he scored most of his runs in the presence of tail-enders before touching the three-figure mark with a maximum. Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, calling the match for host broadcaster SuperSport, labelled the knock as Rahul’s best Test century.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1739936208262947079?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Having faced a lot of criticism from both fans and former cricketers with regard to his Test form earlier in the year, Rahul has certainly shut down numerous mouths by scoring yet another overseas Test century after being asked to bat first.