Most Orange cap winner in IPL: Full list of winners of Orange Cap in IPL history

The Indian Premier League 2022 has started with a bang, we have seen some close encounters till now in the tournament. After six league games, Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the table because of their huge win, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom position.

Apart from team victories, there are a lot of individual awards to be won in the IPL. Orange Cap and Purple Cap are important titles to grab for any player. Purple Cap is given to the highest wicket-taker, whereas Orange Cap belongs to the highest run-scorer.

Most Orange cap winner in IPL

Punjab’s Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. He scored 616 runs at an average of 68.44, courtesy of five half-centuries and one century.

David Warner has won the most number of Orange Caps in IPL history. He is the only player to win three orange caps. Warner has won the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2016, Virat Kohli broke all the records. He scored 973 runs at 81.08, courtesy of four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Apart from David Warner, Chris Gayle is the only player to win the Orange Cap more than once. He won the Orange Cap in 2011 and 2012 playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Full list of winners of Orange Cap in IPL history