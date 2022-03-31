Cricket

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list: Most wickets in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list: Most wickets in IPL 2022
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Jordan Poole tried his best to do a Draymond Green impression!": NBA Twitter mocks the Warriors' young star for his half-court heave against the Suns
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
IPL 2022 Purple Cap list: Most wickets in IPL 2022
IPL 2022 Purple Cap list: Most wickets in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list: The SportsRush brings you the list of highest wicket-takers of…