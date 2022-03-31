IPL 2022 Purple Cap list: Most wickets in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list: The SportsRush brings you the list of highest wicket-takers of the Indian Premier League 2022.

The Indian Premier League 2022 has started with a bang, we have seen some close encounters till now in the tournament. After six league games, Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the table because of their huge win, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom position.

Apart from team victories, there are a lot of individual awards to be won in the IPL. Orange Cap and Purple Cap are important titles to grab for any player. Purple Cap is given to the highest wicket-taker, whereas Orange Cap belongs to the highest run-scorer.

Rajasthan Royals’ bowler Sohail Tanvir won the purple cap in the inaugural edition of the IPL, where he took 22 wickets in 11 games. Dwayne Bravo and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the only two bowlers who have won the purple cap more than once. Harshal Patel won the purple cap last season by claiming 32 wickets, which is the record for highest wickets in a single campaign.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker of the season so far with five wickets under his belt. Even the Orange Cap is with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Faf du Plessis. RCB’s Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap last season.

Interesting bit from Shreyas Iyer about Wanindu Hasaranga: “Wanindu bowled really well. We decided we’ll play him as an off spinner, unfortunately didn’t go to plan.”#RCBvKKR | #IPL2022 — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) March 30, 2022

Umesh Yadav and Akash Deep have scalped four wickets each in the tournament, and they are at the joint 2nd position. Yadav has been bowling beautifully this season, whereas Akash Deep also bowled a brilliant spell against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kuldeep Yadav, Tim Southee, DJ Bravo, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Basil Thampi and Mohammad Siraj have scalped three wickets each in the tournament so far. The pitches have been batting-friendly in the IPL so far, but these bowlers have bowled some incredible spells to help their teams.