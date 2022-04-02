Cricket

Most sixes in IPL 2022: Highest number of sixes 2022 IPL list

Most sixes in IPL 2022: Highest number of sixes 2022 IPL list
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals?
Next Article
"Other teams did a better job than us over winter" - McLaren boss believes it is important for the team to switch frustration into energy to strike back
Cricket Latest News
Why is Bairstow not playing: Why Jonny Bairstow is not playing IPL 2022 for Punjab Kings?
Why is Bairstow not playing: Why Jonny Bairstow is not playing IPL 2022 for Punjab Kings?

Why Bairstow not playing IPL 2022: The English wicket-keeper batter had represented Sunrisers Hyderabad between…