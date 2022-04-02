Most sixes in IPL 2022: Highest number of sixes 2022 IPL list

Most sixes in IPL 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of the top six-hitters of the Indian Premier League 2022.

IPL 2022 has started with a bang, and we have seen stellar performances in the tournament so far. There have been some close games that have thrilled the fans to their core.

The IPL 2022 league games will be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA Stadium (Pune) will host all the league games of IPL 2022.

Muscle Russell is famous for his six-hitting abilities, and he proved his class against Punjab Kings in the league game at Wankhede. Russel smashed 70 runs in just 31 balls at a strike rate of 225.81 to earn an easy win for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The arrival of the form of Andre Russel can be a huge scare for other teams in the tournament.

The red-soil pitches in Mumbai offer a lot of assistance to the batters, and we can expect some really high-scoring games throughout the tournament this season. There are some very short boundaries in the stadiums, and players like Russell can easily clear the fence.

Most sixes in IPL 2022

KKR’s all-rounder smashed eight sixes against the Punjab Kings in Mumbai, and he has smashed the most sixes this season. He has smashed 11 sixes in the tournament so far at a strike-rate of 193.87. Punjab’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa and RCB’s Faf du Plessis are also not far behind Andre Russel in the list.

Lucknow Super Giants’ new talent Ayush Badoni has also smashed some cracking sixes in the tournament, and he is also in the top-5 list of the tournament.