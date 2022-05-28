Most sixes conceded by a bowler in IPL: IPL bowler list with most sixes in one season

Most sixes conceded by a bowler in IPL: A fast bowler from Royal Challengers Bangalore has conceded the maximum sixes in an IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s frightful Indian Premier League 2022 season has come to an end after his team was knocked out by Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad last night.

One of RCB’s three retained players ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year, Siraj failed to justify his retention ahead of Harshal Patel, at least in the first season.

With his team needing him to pick early wickets in the powerplay whilst defending a 158-run target in Qualifier 2 yesterday, Siraj leaked 16 runs in the first over itself. While RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal hit him for two sixes and a four in the first over, his opening partner Jos Buttler hit two fours and a six in Siraj’s second over as the right-arm bowler conceded 31 runs in his only two overs on Friday.

All in all, Siraj has picked nine wickets in 15 IPL 2022 matches at an average of 57.11, an economy rate of 10.07 and a strike rate of 34. It was due to this form that Bangalore had dropped Siraj in their last league match but brought a “big-match player” back into the Playing XI for the playoffs.

Most sixes conceded by a bowler in one IPL season

Siraj, who couldn’t stand tall on his potential in the playoffs either, ended up topping the list in an unwanted IPL record. By virtue of conceding three sixes in the last match, Siraj has now conceded the maximum number of sixes in an IPL season.

Sixes Bowler Team Year 31 Mohammed Siraj Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022 30 Wanindu Hasaranga Royal Challengers Bangalore 2022 29 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 2018 28 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 2015 27 Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals 2022

Seasoned Indian spinners namely Piyush Chawla (182), Yuzvendra Chahal (179), Amit Mishra (175), Ravindra Jadeja (173) and Ravichandran Ashwin (168) top the list as far as bowlers who have been hit for most sixes across 15 IPL seasons are concerned.